Ampati receives 50 oxygen concentrators from C-CAMP

TURA, July 22: Ampati Civil Hospital on Thursday received 50 numbers of internationally certified oxygen concentrators Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funded donation.

The life-saving equipment were received by the Medical Superintendent of Ampati Civil Hospital Dr. J. S. Momin and her team on Thursday.

As part of COVID-19 relief and preparedness for the third wave, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, South West Garo Hills district has been actively working with public and private partners to ensure that sufficient healthcare resources are available. C-CAMP, with its larger mandate to augment hospital infrastructure in various parts of the country with lifesaving technologies, is s a key partner in these efforts.

The safe delivery of this critical equipment has been made possible through shipping partner Rhenus Logistics which has made concessions for COVID-19 relief shipping.

C-CAMP is an initiative supported by Department of Biotechnology,Union Ministry of Science and Technology, NITI Aayog-AIM, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of IT, BT, S&T Government of Karnataka. It is one of the largest and premier life science innovation, technology and entrepreneurship hubs in India.

C-CAMP has directly funded, incubated and mentored 200+ start-ups over the last few years and is connected to about 2000+ startups and innovators across the country in healthcare, agritech, cleantech, and biotech domains.

Having these oxygen concentrators at Ampati is expected to boost the preparedness of South West Garo Hills district in the fight against COVID-19.