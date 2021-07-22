‘Will take up HNLC peace talks with HM’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 21: Senior BJP leader and Health Minister AL Hek, who has been trying to initiate peace talks between the proscribed militant outfit HNLC and the Centre, has said that he would take it up for discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state.

“If we get an opportunity we will discuss the issue of militancy and the proposed talks with the underground outfit,” he said.

Pointing out that the HNLC was indulging in violent activities while he was trying to broker peace, Hek said, “My request to them is that they have given the offer for talks and hence they should maintain peace.”

It may be mentioned that BJP state president Ernest Mawrie had recently expressed the party’s willingness to carry forward the offer of talks proposed by the outfit.

The HNLC has been reiterating their willingness to sit for peace talks and the state government has reciprocated by asking the HNLC to stop their illegal activities but the ice between the militant group and the government is yet to be broken.

While the state government has maintained that the HNLC needs to lay down their weapons first for talks to happen, the outfit is of the opinion that talks should be unconditional.