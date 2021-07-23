CM urged to look into haphazard waste dumping

TURA, July 23: The GSU, CEC led by Zikku Balgra N Marak on Friday urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the alleged unscientific and unhygienic dumping of waste by the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) at its dumping ground at Rongkhon Songgital.

In their complaint submitted to Conrad through the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, the union said that the improper dumping at the site has resulted in waste spilling over to the Christian cemetery below and covering several graves which has angered the immediate family members of the deceased.

The union added that the improper dumping of waste is not only an eyesore but also a threat to the environment as non-biodegradable garbage and untreated liquid waste is spilling into the Ringre stream posing a threat to the aquatic life as well as to the health of the people living downstream who use the water from the stream on a daily basis.

Pointing out that the dumping ground does not even have a wall to prevent the garbage from Spilling over, the union suggested the immediate construction of a wall to retain the waste so that the cemetery as well as the stream below is not affected in future.