CMs of Meghalaya and Assam begin discussion on boundary disputes

SHILLONG, July 23: Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today reached here to meet the state Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to resume the long-pending chief minister level talks to find solution to the vexed inter-state boundary disputes between the two states.

On the eve of coming to Shillong, Assam CM, Dr Sarma told the media in Guwahati that he believed that an early solution of boundary disputes with Meghalaya would be hammered out through dialogue.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of all the Northeastern states are arriving in Shillong for the two-day conclave of North Eastern Council on July 24-25 which will be chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.