IED-loaded drone shot down in J&K

Jammu, July 23 : In a major anti-terror action, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday shot down a hexacopter carrying five kilo explosives in Akhnoor sector of Jammu, officials said.

“We have brought down one Hexacoptor carrying IED of over five kg as payload,” a senior police official said.

This is second time that a drone with Improvised Explosive Device payload has been shot down near the international border in Jammu. The earlier drone was brought down by the BSF in the Hiranagar sector.

Jammu has been of late witnessing an increased drone activity.

On July 14, Border Security Force troops fired and repulsed a flying object along the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

On July 2, a quadcopter was repulsed by the BSF in the Arnia sector.

On June 29, drone activities were thwarted by the army in Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area of Jammu.

On June 27, there were two bomb blasts at the Jammu airforce station which security agencies suspected were carried out using drones. (IANS)