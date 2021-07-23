Yogi curbs on BSP brahmin conclaves

Ayodhya, July 23: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has imposed curbs on the much-publicized ‘Brahmin Sammelans’ of the Bahujan Samaj Party that begin on Friday.

The Sammelans (gatherings) have now been renamed as ‘Prabuddha Varg Samman Sammelan’ to avoid the casteist tag to the events.

The administration, citing Covid protocols, has allowed congregation of only 50 participants at the conclave, which will be held on the outskirts of Faizabad city, instead of Ayodhya.

The BSP is organizing a series of these conclaves across the state to woo Brahmins and repeat its successful 2007 social engineering formula that comprised the Brahmin-Dalit combination.

Meanwhile, BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra, who will be addressing these conclaves, will offer prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi temple before addressing the conclave. He will also participate in the evening ‘aarti’ on Saryu banks to adopt a soft Hindutva approach.

Similar conclaves will be held in Ambedkar Nagar on July 24, Prayagraj on July 26, Kaushambhi on July 27, Pratapgarh on July 28 and Sultanpur on July 29.

The BSP also decided to take up the legal battle of Khushi Dubey, 17-year-old widow of slain gangster Amar Dubey of the Vikas Dubey gang, as part of its Mission Brahmin project. (IANS)