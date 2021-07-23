LG adds mic, speakers to face mask for smooth conversations

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Tired of wearing a face mask that hinders your conversation, fogs up eyeglasses and restricts airflow? LG Electronics has unveiled a high-tech, air-purifying face mask with a built-in mic and speaker that gently amplifies you voice while keeping proper air flow.

Named LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, the face mask delivers enhanced performance with a smaller, lighter and more efficient motor.

Weighing in at only 94 grams, the device can be worn comfortably up to eight hours with its 1,000mA battery that gets recharged in two hours with a USB cable, the company said in a statement.

LG was yet to reveal the price of the face mask.

The mask’s ergonomic design minimises air leakage around the nose and chin to create a tight but comfortable seal for hours.

“What wearers will appreciate most is the built-in microphone and speaker employing ‘VoiceON’ technology, no longer requiring users to pull down their mask or raise their voice to carry on a conversation,” the company said.

‘VoiceON’ automatically recognises when users are talking and amplifies their voice through the built-in speaker so listeners don’t have to strain or lean in to hear every word.

The ‘LG DUAL’ fans control air flow automatically by sensing the user’s breathing patterns to make breathing easier and more natural.

The new face mask was worn by 120 Thai athletes, coaches and staff as they departed Suvannabhumi Airport Bangkok for the summer games in Tokyo.

The company said that the device will be launched in Thailand in August, with other markets to follow once approved by local regulators.

LG first announced the mask last year, which uses replaceable air filters and built-in fans to filter the air.