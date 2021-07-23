Nikman told to act on influx from Assam into GH plain belt

TURA , July 23: The GSMC from Phulbari on Friday submitted a memorandum to GHADC Deputy CEM, Nikman Ch Marak urging him to look into the long pending problem of influx from Assam into plain belt areas of Garo Hills.

In their memorandum submitted to Nikman in his office chamber, the committee said that influx from Assam is rapidly increasing in places under Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division like Rajpur, Nagaband (Phulbari), Rajabala to Batabari road areas, Wadagokgre Nokma A’kingland under Batabari, Ginning Mill (Phulbari) and Chibinang.

According to the committee, the influx problem is not only affecting the indigenous tribals but also the non-tribal local residents who fear that the ever increasing problem of influx if allowed to continue would eventually displace them and their children in the near future.

The committee added that places like Nagaband under Phulbari, Barmanpara, Majhipara and Soleartek, all of which lies on the banks of the Jinjiram river, have since long been areas of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya with people from the neighbouring state even forcibly setting up offices, shops and schools besides other establishments in the recent past.

Informing that the situation has come to such a pass that even the revenue collection by the GHADC is not allowed in these areas, the committee urged Nikman to look into the matter and resolve the issue once and for all.