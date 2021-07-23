Spain held; France, Argentina shocked

TOKYO, July 22: Argentina suffered a shock defeat in their opening campaign of the Olympic men’s soccer while France were handed a 4-1 defeat by Mexico. Brazil defeated Germany while hosts Japan also got off to a winning start with a 1-0 win against South Africa. Spain, meanwhile, drew goalless against Egypt.

Australia vs Argentina

Two-time Olympic men’s soccer champion Argentina was stunned 2-0 by Australia in their opening game at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

In its first Olympic game since 2008, Australia took the lead through Lachlan Wales’ tap-in the 14th minute at the Sapporo Dome. Marco Tilio secured the victory in the 80th, just a minute after coming off the bench.

Australia is top of Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game. The Argentines won Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. Australia’s best showing was fourth place in 1992.

Mexico vs France

Alexis Vega scored the first of four second-half goals for Mexico in a 4-1 victory over France on Thursday in the men’s Olympic soccer tournament.

Mexico, which won gold at the 2012 Olympics, had the better chances in the first half but the game was scoreless at the break. Vega scored first in the 47th minute and Sebastian Cordova added a second in the 55th.

Andre-Pierre Gignac, who plays for Mexican club Tigres, scored from the penalty spot in the 70th minute to narrow the gap for France, which won the Olympic title in 1984. But Uriel Atuna put Mexico ahead 3-1 in the 80th and Eduardo Aguirre added a goal in stoppage time for El Tri.

Mexico’s team featured goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, a 36-year-old veteran of four World Cups, and Club America teammate Henry Martin at forward.

Japan vs South Africa

An empty stadium is not how Japanese athletes imagined competing for the first time in Tokyo at their home Olympics.

Takefusa Kubo scored the only goal with a curling strike off the post in the 71st minute that clinched a 1-0 victory over South Africa at the Tokyo Stadium.

Kubo is a 20-year-old forward signed up to Real Madrid who has yet to play for the Spanish giants while gaining first-team experience elsewhere in La Liga.

Egypt vs Spain

Starting with six players who rushed from the European Championship to the Olympics, Spain was held to a 0-0 draw by Egypt on Thursday in the team’s opening match of the men’s soccer tournament.

Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid midfielder, who got injured at the end of the first half and had to be taken out, is one of three overage players permitted in the squad.

Egypt picked players from domestic clubs except Saudi-based Ahmed Hegazi, the team’s captain. Liverpool would not release striker Mohamed Salah for the Olympics with the Premier League season starting in three weeks.

New Zealand vs South Korea

Chris Wood’s goal gave New Zealand a 1-0 victory over South Korea at the start of the men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Thursday.

The Burnley striker scored in the 70th minute with his team’s first shot on target at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. The 29-year-old Wood is one of New Zealand’s three overage players permitted in a squad.

In the other Group B game, Romania also beat Honduras 1-0 while Côte d’Ivoire defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a Group D game after Franck Kessie scored in the 66th minute.

In a clash of titans, Brazil overcame Germany 4-2 in Group D after Richarlison scored a crucial hattrick. (AP)