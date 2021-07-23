Sports Snippets

Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony director steps down

Tokyo, July 22: Kentaro Kobayashi, the director of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, has been dismissed from his role after his past comments on the Holocaust resurfaced online. The move was made by Tokyo 2020 organizers just one day ahead of the Games opening ceremony. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience brought to relevant stakeholders, Tokyo and Japanese people, as this incident took place prior to the opening ceremony,” read a statement from Tokyo Games organizers. Kobayashi had made a joke of Holocaust in a comedy skit in 1998. (UNI)

Guinea pulls out of Olympics due to Covid-19

Tokyo, July 22: Guinea, a small African country, has pulled out of the Olympic Games that begin on Friday, citing resurgence of Covid-19 variants. Guinean Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow announced the pullout of five athletes of the country. “Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 variants, the Government, concerned with preserving the health of Guinean athletes, has decided with regret to cancel Guinea’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics,” Sow was quoted as saying by insidethegames.com. (IANS)

Brazil stadium hosts 7,000 fans for Copa Libertadores match

Rio de Janeiro, July 22: About 7,000 Flamengo fans attended their team’s 4-1 win against Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 match — the first club soccer match with spectators in the stands in Brazil since March of last year. Flamengo advanced 5-1 on aggregate at Brasilia on Wednesday. The original approval from Governor Ibaneis Rocha was for 18,000 fans to attend but slow sales and COVID-19 protocols hindered attendance. (AP)

Brazil police release Boca Juniors team after stadium brawl

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22: Players of Argentina’s Boca Juniors spent the night in a bus outside a Brazilian police station before being allowed to leave Wednesday following a brawl with security after their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss to local Atletico Mineiro. Police in the city of Belo Horizonte said they had questioned six members of the Argentine delegation, two of whom were fined 3,000 reals ($575) each for damages. Four ithers were charged with bodily injury and contempt. The fight erupted as players from Boca Juniors returned to the locker room after the Tuesday night game. (AP)

Alaba honored to take over Ramos’ jersey at Real Madrid

MADRID, July 22: New Real Madrid signing David Alaba said Wednesday it will be an “honor” to wear Sergio Ramos’ No. 4 jersey at the Spanish club. Alaba was officially introduced by Madrid after reaching an agreement with the club in May. Ramos bid farewell to Madrid last month after spending 16 years at the club. Alaba joined Madrid from Bayern Munich, where he played 431 games in 13 years. (AP)

Everton sign Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool, July 22: English winger Demarai Gray signed a three-year contract with Everton on Thursday and linked up with the Premier League club at the Florida Cup in Orlando. The 25-year-old Gray joins from Bayer Leverkusen, where he had been on loan from Leicester. The contract, through June 2024, includes the option for a fourth year. Gray scored one goal in 12 appearances with the German club last season. (AP)