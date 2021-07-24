CEE of Army recruitment at Shillong postponed

By Bureau
Representational picture.

SHILLONG: Due to prevailing COVID condition, Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) for Army Recruitment scheduled on July 25 at Shillong has been postponed, according to Dfence press communique.

