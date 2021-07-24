ILP in focus as Shah arrives in city today

SHILLONG, July 23: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will arrive in Shillong for the second time this year on Saturday.

On the eve of the much-anticipated visit, the various pressure groups expressed optimism that he will take a position on the longstanding demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

During the two-day visit, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate some projects and hold discussions with the state government and some pressure groups. It is quite certain that they will raise the ILP issue.

Khasi Students’ Union president, Lambokstarwell Marngar said the Union government should respect the aspirations of the people.

“We hope the Government of India will respect the voices of the people of the state and honour the resolution passed by the state government on ILP by implementing it,” he said.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) wrote to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday asking him to take up the ILP demand with the Home Minister.

UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh reminded Sangma of the discussion they had on issues such as ILP, interstate boundary row with Assam and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and amendment to the Sixth Schedule.

“As we are on the same page, I would like to urge you to kindly take up the matters with the Union Home Minister,” Lyngdoh wrote.

The UDP will submit a memorandum to Shah to address the issues.

During his last visit to the state, the pressure groups got very little time and as such, could not discuss the issues, including ILP, with him.

Shah will inaugurate projects such as Inter-State Bus Terminus, oxygen plants and Greater Sohra water supply scheme. He will also take part in a tree plantation programme and hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the states in the Northeast on Saturday.

Buoyed over the invite to meet the Union Home Minister, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) on Friday reiterated their demand for ILP and said that the meeting can be held on the modalities and rules required for implementation of the permit system.

Making it clear that they would neither withdraw nor compromise on their demand, CoMSO Chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin expressed hope that the Union Home Minister would give them ample time to discuss the issue.

In addition, CoMSO will also raise issues like the boundary dispute, inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule and amendment of the Sixth Schedule.