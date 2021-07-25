Mirabai lifts weight of a nation

Tokyo, July 24: Pint-sized weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lifted the spirits of an entire nation with an incredibly composed silver-winning show as India found itself on the Olympics medals table on the very first day of competitions, a feat so remarkable that it more than made up for some disappointments.

Competing in her second Olympics, Chanu claimed the silver medal in the 49kg category with a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) as the country of over a billion but painfully short of consistent Olympic success erupted in joy. Used to medal-less opening days, Chanu’s silver placed India 12th on the tally, a feat achieved for the first time ever.

The iron lady from Manipur bettered Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The 4’11” Chanu, whose smile was visible even behind the mask, made sure that the horror outing at the Rio Games was now a thing firmly of the past and would only be recalled to showcase her growth as an athlete of world-class stature.

“I would like to thank my family, especially my mother for a lot of sacrifices and believing in me,” she said.

The gold went to China’s Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), who created Olympic records in all three categories (snatch, clean and jerk and Total).

“I will now go home and eat food made by my mother,” said the diminutive Manipuri with sparkle in her eyes.

“I am very happy to win the first medal for India at these Games. I don’t just belong to Manipur, I belong to the whole country,” Chanu said in response to a query on what it meant for her as a Manipuri.

Manipur CM, others hails

Mirabai’s feat

Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh on Saturday hailed Chanu for her silver-winning feat on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics, as the star weightlifter promised to win gold medal during the next edition of the games.

Talking to media, Chanu’s father Saikhom Kriti Meitei expressed his happiness over the achievement of his youngest daughter.

“I am proud of my daughter. I will extend his maximum support to Mirabai in future also,” said Meitei, who hails from a remote village Nongpok Kakching, situated 48 kms from Imphal city.

Her mother Tombi Leima, who runs a small eatery in her village narrated how she had supported Mirabai for her education in Nongren Gram Panchayat High School and Biramangal College, Sawombung from where she graduated and then sent her for training.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Chanu. Wishing Mirabai on her success, PM Modi said her feat will inspire the future generations.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his predecessor Kiren Rijiju too congratulated the weightlifter for bagging a medal for India on the first day of the competitions here.

India’s lone Olympic gold medallist and former shooter Abhinav Bindra took to Twitter to wish Mirabai.

Cricket stars including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir, also were not left behind as they congratulated the Manipuri lifter for her success. (PTI)