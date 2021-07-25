Philippines evacuates over 15,000 people amid flood threat

Manila, July 24 : Authorities in the Philippines have evacuated more than 15,000 people in Metro Manila and some other parts of the country amid a flood threat, a disaster management official said on Saturday.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal said around 14,000 residents have been evacuated near Marikina river in Metro Manila as the water rose to a dangerous level due to non-stop heavy monsoon rains, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority also reported that several areas in the capital remain flooded.

The NDRRMC reported that authorities also evacuated nearly 1,800 residents in three towns in Rizal province, east of Manila, due to flood threats, adding that some residents in Mindoro province have also been evacuated.

The Philippine Coast Guard said its personnel also rescued more than 300 people in flood-stricken areas in Cavite province.

Local media reported that floodwaters submerged more than two dozen villages in Pampanga province.

Days of rains flooded Metro Manila and many parts of the country this week.

The southwest monsoon will bring “heavy to intense with at time torrential rains” in the next 24 hours, the state weather bureau warned in its latest bulletin.

“Scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” the bureau said. (IANS)