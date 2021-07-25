Banknote used to threaten Afghan envoy’s daughter in Islamabad

New Delhi, July 24 : A 50 Pakistani Rupees banknote that mentioned threatening remarks to the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhel, was found with his daughter after she returned home in Islamabad following her abduction, a media report said.

According to the Pajhwok Afghan News report, Silsila Alikhel was kidnapped on July 16 in Islamabad after she went to a supermarket for shopping.

The report, citing a well-placed security source, said that Silsila came out of her house in Islamabad’s F-7 area and got off from a taxi in front of the Tahzeeb Shop in the city’s Blue Area.

After shopping, she hired another taxi to return home but some unidentified person forced their way inside the vehicle.

AS she tried to complain to the driver, the attacker beat her up.

“The attacker told Silsila that her father is a communist and we will not let him go as well,” the source said.

Silsila went unconscious after she was beaten. Few hours later when she regained consciousness, she discovered that her hands and legs were tied.

She found a pair of shoes and an old shawl, which had a 50 rupee banknote and on it, it was written: “This time it is your turn.”

Silsila then called a member of her family who came and took her home.

The source said she received fractures on her hands and legs and she is under medical treatment presently.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid however, termed the incident a drama and said it was a huge conspiracy hatched against Islamabad.

Afghan Foreign Ministry termed Rashid’s remarks as biased and strongly rejected it. (IANS)