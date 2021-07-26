Bernard demands free rice under PMGKAY for beneficiaries till Diwali

TURA, July 26: BJP Vice President and in-charge of the PMGKAY in Meghalaya, Bernard N Marak on Monday called on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to ensure that all those eligible for the PMGKAY Scheme in the state are given 5 Kgs of rice free of cost till Diwali, as per the direction of the centre.

The demand by Marak comes following a virtual meeting on Sunday evening with Central leaders on the implementation of the PMGKAY in the state.

“It was informed during the meeting that every eligible individual should get 5 kgs of Rice under the scheme till Diwali. Rice is not reaching the poor in Meghalaya as directed by the centre and only those with ration cards are availing the same, that too on payment,” Bernard said, while claiming that RTIs filed by party leaders on the matter were not replied to even after one month.

Bernard said that the declaration of the containment zones in various localities was also causing difficulties to the poor families as no alternative arrangements were made before declaring containment zones.

“There is big confusion in the notifications issued by the administration as the word “lockdown” was not mentioned in most of the orders. The life of the common people has come to a standstill with no source of income, DA or TA and yet, loans are being deducted as usual and other payments like school/college fees have not been exempted,” Bernard said and alleged that the amount of Rs 500, which was to benefit women groups have also not reached the beneficiaries.

Bernard added that while the party agrees that Corona cases are rising and there is a need to impose complete lockdown in the state to contain the virus, the schemes meant for the poor should be provided without diversion and delay and urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to ensure their implementation.