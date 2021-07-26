Border issue: Govt set to form all-party panel

SHILLONG, July 25: Giving in to the demand from several political parties, the NPP-led MDA Government has agreed to set up an all-party committee involving all stakeholders on the interstate boundary issue.

“We will constitute an all-party committee and will take everyone on board as it is a matter of state interest,” NPP State President and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi said on Sunday.

The proposal first suggested by Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh has been endorsed by several political parties.

Batting for an all-party committee, Ampareen had reasoned that without an all-party representation it is unlikely that the chief minister alone will take forward the arguments on behalf of Meghalaya and it is important that the perspective of all political parties is taken into account.

Pointing out that things have started taking a positive turn as far as resolution of the boundary dispute is concerned Kharlukhi said, “We will involve all the stakeholders and discuss the way forward unitedly.”

He also made it clear that if the border issue is not sorted out this time it might never be resolved. “The Assam CM and our CM are showing keen interest to resolve the issue and things have started rolling in the right direction,” he added.

He also pointed out that both the chief ministers have gone beyond the conventional status quo and are working towards an actual solution. “It is now upto us all the stakeholders and if we cannot solve it now our people in the border areas will continue to suffer perpetually,” he observed.

On the “give and take policy” suggested by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kharlukhi said, “Give and take is something he has suggested but it will be discussed. It also shows that he is very keen on a solution as much as we are.”

“The issue has been lingering for a long time and we are nearing 50 years of statehood. Amid this renewed keenness to resolve the issue we should make the most of it to get to an amicable solution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday said that it is time that the border dispute is resolved “no matter what it takes”.

“We have to solve it whatever it takes, even ‘give and take’. However, there has to be mutual respect and understanding on the basis of justification put forth by both sides,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said.

He recalled that a lot has been done and said in the various meetings between the chief ministers and chief secretaries and a resolution was also passed to urge the Centre to form a boundary commission but the Centre threw the ball in the states’ court.

“This time around the direction has come from the Centre. The present dispensation needs to resolve it once and for all before the 75th Independence Day celebration,” he observed.

He said that to in order to resolve this vexed issue lingering for almost 48 years it is important that proper justification is made as far as the claims of the two states are concerned so that an amicable settlement can be made.

“It cannot be just give and take. It has to be on the basis of facts and figures. Let the spirit of civility between leaders of the two states prevail for the interest of the people of the two states especially those residing in the disputed areas,” he said.

Stating that recurrence of tension and skirmishes is unwanted as it can trigger something unfortunate and bigger, Mawthoh said, “We have to move forward as we are nearing our 50th Statehood Day celebration. We have to propel the state forward and think about the next fifty years.”