Khasi Authors’ Society dissatisfied with Shah

SHILLONG, July 25: The Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS), which has been spear heading the demand for inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, have expressed their dissatisfaction after no assurance was given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in regards to the issue.

The KAS, however, hopes that the Ministry of Home Affairs will take their demand more seriously this time around.

“We are not really satisfied since he did not give assurance but we hope that the Ministry of Home Affairs will take our demand more seriously this time,” said DRL Nonglait, president of the organisation.

Talking about their meeting with the Union Home Minister, Nonglait said, “We did not have much time with him but then we have been able to submit a copy of our memorandum which we had also submitted on January and apprised him of the stature of Khasi language and the need for its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule”.

Elucidating on what transpired in the meeting, he added, “We told him that since languages of small communities like Manpuri and Bodo in the North East have got their place in the Eighth Schedule, it is high time for Khasi language to be included too and that we have been waiting for almost five decades. Since the bifurcation of Assam, it has been the aspiration of the people that the language should be included”. Informing that the Union minister did not give any assurance but only said that he will look into it, Nonglait said, “There is a need for a follow-up action on your (Home Minister) part. We also told the Chief Minister”.

“The greater responsibility is in fact of the state government to do the follow-up action and on our part we will also follow up,” he added.