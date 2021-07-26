Parliament hails Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu

NEW DELHI, July 26: Both the Houses of Parliament on Monday congratulated Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Parliament hailed the performance of the athlete. Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged a historic silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting at the Tokyo.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: “I am extremely happy to inform you that Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the Olympics. I congratulate her on behalf of the House and myself. I hope that other athletes will also perform well in their respective games and bring laurels for the country.”

Mirabai, ranked third in the world, had a total lift of 202 kg with 87kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk. This is India’s second medal in the sport after Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Hou Zhihui of China won the gold medal, setting a new Olympic record of 210kg. She set the record too in snatch with 94 kg and 116 kg in clean and jerk. Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah took home the silver medal with a total lift of 194 kg.