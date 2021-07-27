ADE condemns sexual assault on Garo girl

TURA, July 27: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) from Tura has strongly condemned the alleged physical torture and sexual exploitation of a young Garo girl at Shillong’s Bishnupur area and urged concerned authorities to take action against the culprits.

Earlier, the incident of sexual exploitation of the Garo girl who belongs to Dalu in West Garo Hills was reported in a prominent local news channel.

“The poor girl was repeatedly raped along with physical torture from 2019 to 2021 and got impregnate three times by her own uncle. Moreover, she was forced to abort the child again and again. The girl also informed that there were four other girls who are still trapped with the accused family and they are also being treated in a similar manner,” association President Dalseng Bira Ch Momin said.

Momin, on behalf of the association appealed to the authorities to take necessary measures to rescue the girls from the family and to hand them over to their nearest relatives in line. Momin also demanded that exemplary punishment be awarded to all those family members who are involved in the crime.