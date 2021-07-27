BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai sworn in as Minister in MDA government

By By Our Reporter
BJP MLA, Sanbar Shullai was today sworn in as a Minister in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. ST photo.

SHILLONG, July 27: Senior BJP MLA representing  South Shillong  Constituency, Sanbor Shullai was today sworn-in as a Minister of the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government.

The Governor, Satya Pal Malik administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shullai at the swearing-in-ceremony which was held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Among those who were present on the occasion include Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Cabinet Ministers and senior government officials. Shullai will be filing the gap left by former Health Minister and the other BJP MLA, Alexander Laloo Hek.

