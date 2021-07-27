BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai sworn in as Minister in MDA government
SHILLONG, July 27: Senior BJP MLA representing South Shillong Constituency, Sanbor Shullai was today sworn-in as a Minister of the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government.
The Governor, Satya Pal Malik administered the oath of office and secrecy to Shullai at the swearing-in-ceremony which was held at the Raj Bhavan here.
Among those who were present on the occasion include Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Cabinet Ministers and senior government officials. Shullai will be filing the gap left by former Health Minister and the other BJP MLA, Alexander Laloo Hek.
Comments are closed.