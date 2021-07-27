Govt to set up three regional committees

SHILLONG, July 26: As discussions on the vexed boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya have finally started, the Meghalaya Government has now decided to form three regional committees which will give ground reports to the government about the issues and facts pertaining to the interstate border.

The decision came after the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya held detailed discussions last week on how to move forward with the contentious boundary dispute between the two states.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the boundary dispute was also discussed in the meeting of the Northeastern chief ministers which was also attended by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Sangma on Monday briefed the cabinet ministers about all the discussions which have taken place on the matter between him and the CM of Assam and with the Union Home Minister.

“At the same time, we have decided that we will form three regional committees for West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and one for East and West Jaintia Hills districts,” Sangma said.

The committees will be headed by one of the Cabinet Ministers and it will have members like MLAs, MDCs and other stakeholders.

The committees after consultations with stakeholders will make field visits and submit reports every now and then about different issues and facts.

The chief minister asserted that once the process starts, he will start consultations at his own level with different stakeholders and ultimately form the state-level committee which will have larger consultations with stakeholders like political parties, Autonomous District Councils, headmen, CEM and civil societies.

Discussions on the long-pending boundary dispute between the two states has been revived recently after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah asked both Assam and Meghalaya apart from other Northeastern states to resolve their boundary dispute amicably before the 75th Independence Day celebration next year.

The first round of meeting between Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken place in Shillong on July 24 and now the next round of meeting is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on August 6.