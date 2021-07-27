Ri-Bhoi district Cong team visits tense Iongkhuli village

NONGPOH, July 27: A delegation of Ri Bhoi District Congress Committee (RBDCC) comprising Nongpoh MLA, Mayralborn Syiem, Umroi MLA, George B Lyngdoh and Nongpoh MDC, Balajied Rani today visited ground zero at Iongkhuli village to assess the situation arising out of the tensions between local residents against the alleged action of the Assam Police in forcefully removing electric poles at the village on Monday.

The visit of the RBDCC leaders has bring hope and has encouraged the local residents who were helpless and felt neglected.