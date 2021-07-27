Inquiry into rice scam: Two names finalised

SHILLONG, July 26: The state government is likely to finalise the name of a retired High Court judge to head the one-member inquiry committee to probe into the alleged rice ‘scam’.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that he had entrusted Chief Secretary MS Rao with the task of finalising the name of a retired High Court judge but the Chief Secretary allocated the responsibility to Advocate General Amit Kumar.

An official source said that the Advocate General has recommended two names and the file has been sent to the state government for the final selection.

However, the government is yet to go through the file as the entire administrative machinery was busy due to the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the source added.

Earlier, the state government had announced constitution of a single-member independent inquiry committee to examine the allegations into the seizure of one lakh bags of rice connected to the Social Welfare department from a private godown. The inquiry is scheduled to be completed in three months.