Highhandedness condemned

SHILLONG, July 26: The highhanded displayed by Assam Police at Iongkhuli has been unanimously condemned by political parties, elected representatives of the state and pressure groups.

Congress MLA from Nongpoh, Mayralborn Syiem termed the incident as unfortunate and condemned the action of Assam Police.

“I condemn this act. The CM of Assam said that he believes in dialogue but it seems there is a double standard attitude. This is just unacceptable,” Syiem said in a statement on Monday.

He also urged the government of Meghalaya to tackle the issue with a firm hand.

KHNAM youth wing member, Glenbert Kongwir said the incident clearly shows the hypocrisy of both the CMs.

The Youth Wing also condemned the alleged manhandling of Mawhati MDC, Charles Marngar. “The CM of Meghalaya is no less than a puppet of the NDA regime and whatever they dictate he has to follow. We will keep a vigilant eye on the border incursions by Assam and urged the public to stand together in defending the territorial integrity of the Hynniewtrep land,” he stated.

Former MLA of Nongkrem, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said it was not the first time that Assam Police had tried to disrupt developmental projects initiated by the Meghalaya Government.

“If the Chief Minister of Assam is ready to commit that they will not take even an inch of land belonging to Mizoram then what is the problem in make a similar commitment to Meghalaya?” he questioned.

Basaiawmoit also said it was hard to believe that the two CMs would resolve the boundary dispute when such incidents are taking place.

FKJGP general secretary, Dundee C. Khongsit also condemned the incident and the alleged assault on the Mawhati MDC.

“We urge the state government to increase deployment of police in all the disputed areas with Assam,” Khongsit said.