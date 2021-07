Indians in Action Today

Archery

*T Rai vs O Hunbin (Ukraine) (Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination) at 7:30am IST.

*P Jadhav vs G Bazarzhapov (ROC) (Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination) at 12:30pm IST.

*D Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) (Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination) at 2:15pm IST.

Badminton

*P V Sindhu vs N Y Cheung (Hong Kong) (Women’s Singles) at 7:30am IST.

*B S Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) (Men’s Singles) at 2:30pm IST.

Boxing

*Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) (Women’s 75kg Round of 16) at 2:30pm IST.

Hockey

*India vs Britain (Women’s) at 6:30am IST.

Rowing

*Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Semis ) at 8:00am IST

Sailing

*KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar (Men’s Skiff 49er Race) at 8:30am IST