SHILLONG, July 28: Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 541 fresh cases of COVID-19 while eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection.

There are 5,456 active cases in the state while the death toll has climbed to 1048.

The total number of confirmed cases in Meghalaya is 63,014 out of which 56,510 have recuperated as of Wednesday.

As many as 10, 46, 578 persons have been vaccinated in the state of which 1,83,205 have received both doses.