Pollution board report on EJH coke units soon

SHILLONG, July 28: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), which carried out an inspection based on allegations of mushrooming of illegal coke factories in East Jaintia Hills, will submit its report to the state government soon.

Requesting anonymity, an official from the pollution board said the report will be submitted to the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner for necessary action.

The official said some people had established their units after getting clearances from the Single Window Agency but without obtaining clearances from the pollution board.

The official also said that the processing of some applications has got delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

The coke factories in Meghalaya are set up under the aegis of Industries department where the MSPCB gives assent for establishment.

Earlier, the Assembly Committee on Environment had sought a report from the pollution board following receipt of complaints from some NGOs and the Environment Co-ordination Committee of Sutnga Elaka about the proliferation of coke factories in East Jaintia Hills.

The Sutnga Elaka had urged the East Jaintia Hills DC to close down all coke factories operating in areas falling under Elaka Sutnga, terming them as illegal.

In the Budget Session of the Assembly earlier this year, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, had informed the House that all illegal coke factories had been closed down. He had said the closure notices were issued on August 15 last year.