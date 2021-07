GUWAHATI, July 29: In view of the critical situation arising out of the July 26 firing incident on Assam Police personnel at Lailapur area in Assam-Mizoram boundary, Assam government tonight issued as advisory asking all the residents of the state to avoid travelling to Mizoram for security reasons.

The state government has also advised those residents of Assam who might be now in Mizoram for various purposes, to remain extremely cautious for their own safety.