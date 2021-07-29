Indians in Action Today

Archery

*Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) (Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination)

at 7:30am IST.

Badminton

*P V Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) (Women’s Singles Round of 16) at 6:15am IST.

Boxing

*Satish Kumar vs R Brown (Jamaica) (Men’s +91kg Round of 16) at 8:45am IST.

*M C Mary Kom vs I L Valencia (Colombia) (Women’s 51kg

Round of 16)

at 3:35pm IST.

Equestrian

*Fouaad Mirza’s Eventing 1st Horse Inspection

at 6am IST.

Golf

*Anirban Lahiri & Udayan Mane (Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1) at 4:00am IST.

Hockey

*India vs Argentina (Men’s) at 6:00am IST.

Rowing

*Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final B For rankings, not medal round) at 8:00am IST.

Sailing

*KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar (Men’s Skiff 49er Race) at 8:35am IST.

*Nethra Kumanan (Women’s Laser Radial) at 8:45am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan (Men’s Laser Race)

at 8:35am IST.

Shooting

*Rahi Sarnobat & Manu Bhaker (Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Precision) at 5:30am IST.

Swimming

*Sajan Prakash (Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats)

at 4:16pm IST.