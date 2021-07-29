Meghalaya plan panel chief urges govt to take serious note of transgression on state boundary

SHILLONG, July 29: Chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board, Lambor Malngiang while visiting Iongkhuli and Maikhuli village on Thursday has suggested that the Government should take serious not of the transgression acts of the Assam Government into the territory of Meghalaya, especially with regards to incident that took place at Iongkhuli village on July 25.

He suggested the government to bring a new policy to ensure that land registration fees are fully exempted for people residing in border areas and that the officers of the District in-charge of Revenue Department will have to visit these border areas and get all the lands of the people of the state registered.

During the visit, Lambor Malngiang was accompanied by the local MLA of Jirang, Sosthenes Sohtun, MLA of Umsning, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong along with the officials from the District Administration of Ri Bhoi District.