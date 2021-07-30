Car plunges into well, four feared dead

Hyderabad, July 29 : Four people were missing and feared dead as a car plunged into an agricultural well in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Chinnamulkanoor village in Chigurumamidi mandal when the car driver apparently lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle was completely submerged in the open well. According to eyewitnesses, there were four persons in the car.

A police officer said there were no survivors but there was no confirmation as to how many people were travelling in it.

Police launched operations to pull out the vehicle. A crane was deployed for the purpose. Help was also sought from the National Disaster Response Force.

The car was heading to Husnabad from Karimnagar. Police said the vehicle was being driven in the wrong direction.(IANS)