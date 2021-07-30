Debutant Satish sails into quarters

TOKYO, July 29: India’s first super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete in the Olympics, Satish Kumar, eased into the quarterfinals of his debut Games, defeating Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown in his opening bout here on Thursday.

In the battle of the debutants, the 32-year-old Satish prevailed 4-1, a comfortable win for him despite the split verdict.

The two-time Asian Championships bronze-winner Indian, who has been a multiple-time national champion, was helped by Brown’s poor footwork throughout the bout though he did end up sustaining two cuts – one on his forehead and the other on his chin.

“He got cuts because of three head butts during the bout. But it was a very measured performance by Satish, he could have been in trouble had Brown connected because he was huge and powerful,” Indian boxing’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva said.

Next up for Satish is Uzebkistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, the reigning world and Asian champion. Jalolov out-punched Azerbaijan’s Mahammad Abdullayev 5-0 in his last-16 bout.

The late bloomer from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr is an Army man, who used to play kabaddi, and was introduced to the sport owing to his good physique by the Army coaches. (PTI)