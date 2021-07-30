GHADC cracks down on illegal shops from Assam

TURA, July 30: Cracking down on illegal shops being run by people from Assam in the plain belt region of Garo Hills, the GHADC on Friday ordered the immediate dismantling of all such shops with the threat of legal action against the owners.

The stern order with immediate directions to be carried out was issued by the Joint Secretary II of the GHADC to three Garo Hills residents- Profulla Rabha, Dinesh Rabha and Biharilal Rabha all from Hatogaon village in West Garo Hills District.

According to the order, the illegal and unauthorized shops are being run by 7 residents of neighbouring Assam namely, Nurul Ali, Rofiqul Ali, Ashmod Sk, Mohammad Ali, Shajahan Sk, Sofior Rahman, Hanif Ali, Alom Sk and Lalchand Sk.

“It has been found that some persons from Assam have set up unauthorized temporary shops under your land at Hatogaon B Mahal areas in West Garo Hills which is causing inconveniences to the general public. You are therefore directed to dismantle the said shops within 7 days from the date of receipt of this order failing which, legal action will be initiated against you,” the order issued to the three land owners from Garo Hills warned.

It may be mentioned that similar cases of Garo Hills residents accommodating people from Assam for taking up various activities and businesses have been raised by organizations from Garo Hills from time to time. Such cases are prevalent especially in areas with close proximity to the Assam border where residents from Garo Hills side tend to rent out land and shops in return for easy money, which in turn has led to rise in the ever increasing problem of influx from across the border.