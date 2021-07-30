Assam board declares exam results; HSLC pass percentage leaps to 93.10

GUWAHATI, July 30: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2021 exams on Friday with as many 3, 97, 132 candidates out of the 4,26,553 candidates that appeared clearing the exam.

Altogether 88521 candidates secured first division, 160298 secured second while 1, 48,313 candidates were placed in third division.

Notably, the overall pass percentage of the HSLC exam rose to a new high of 93.10, with 10,348 candidates securing distinction marks (510 marks and above) while 20092 candidates secured star marks (450 marks and above).

The HSLC exam pass percentage this year has taken a substantial leap from last year, when it was 64.80 percent.

Among the districts, Biswanath recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.40 followed by Baksa district at 98.91 percent.

The results of 26 candidates however have been withheld.

On the other hand, 11438 candidates out of the 12275 candidates cleared the Assam High Madrassa (AHM) 2021 exams with an overall pass percentage of 93.18.

The results of 11 candidates have been withheld.

It may be mentioned that the education department had to cancel the HSLC/AHM examination 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and an alternate method of evaluation was suggested.

The evaluation process was completed on the basis of information provided by school evaluation committees and district-level scrutiny committees.

After consultations with various stakeholders, the department also decided not to announce any merit list or ranks.

Students of Class 10 were awarded 40 per cent of their marks based on their performance in Class 9, 40 per cent from performance in Class 10 and 20 per cent from school-based internal assessments.

Those students who are dissatisfied with the awarded marks can appear in a special exam to be conducted at a later date.

The state board however notified on Friday that the results of some candidates could not be declared as the school authority could not furnish the data of Class 9 results or any other information. Such candidates will be allowed to appear in the next HSLC/AHM Examination conducted by SEBA, on receipt of request.

The board further informed that as the results were declared on the basis of information provided by the schools, there would not be any provision for recounting, re-evaluation of marks or provision of photocopies of answer scripts at the SEBA office here.