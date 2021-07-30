Purakhasia lad is Garo Hills’ lone ranger in HSSLC toppers list

TURA, July 30: His first name means ‘fragrance’ and Saurav has been doing so ever since his childhood. A simple unassuming lad from a non descript village nestled bang on the border with Bangladesh in the West Garo Hills district, Saurav Modak of Don Bosco College, Tura, has scripted history by securing a berth in the top ten merit list of the state’s Class 12 Science stream of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examinations.

His constant pursuit of excellence and his tenacity and perseverance has led him to also secure the highest marks in Physics in the state, the first time in over 21 years for Garo Hills.

This 17 year old lad has also shared the highest marks in Mathematics (99) jointly with four other state toppers.

“I diligently worked hard and was given all the support by my college, my teachers and my parents. I am happy with the results,” said Saurav when The Shillong Times reached out to him in his home village of Purakhasia for an interview following the announcement of the results.

This wonder-boy who did his studies in the village government school- Purakhasia Secondary School, wanted to accomplish so much more in life. Accompanied by his mom, dad and younger sister, Saurav landed up in Tura and getting a seat in the Don Bosco College, Tura, took up lodging as a tenant in one of the rented places in Lower Babupara.

With his mother staying back in Tura to help and support him, Saurav dived into his books. But the covid pandemic arrived just as he entered the second and crucial year of Class 12, last year. He had to return to his village and thanks to a good mobile network in the village, he was able to get into the online classes.

“With no more regular classes, I had to ensure I didn’t miss out on any of the online classes. To substitute my studies I also looked up the subjects in various youtube channels on a regular basis,” says Saurav.

Clearly, his hard work and multi pronged strategy has worked to his favour.

“He has always been a bright student who works very hard in class. Here in Don Bosco we try to give them the best for their future. We were able to conduct daily online classes, special additional classes and even coaching,” says Fr Jogesh, Principal of the Higher Secondary wing of Don Bosco College, Tura.

Physics professor Arindam Ghose of Don Bosco, who tutored Saurav in college, speaks with fondness of the young lad.

“As a student his concept was very good and he could grasp the subjects very well. Today it is a record of sorts because this is only the second time and that also after a long gap of 21 years that the highest marks in Physics has been awarded to a student from a college in Tura,”

The first time was in 2000 when state topper in science, Anand Mishra of Don Bosco College, Tura, secured the first position and the highest marks in physics.

As for Saurav Modak, his success is already preparing him for the next level.

“My dream is to be a scientist and join the Indian Space Research Organization. Since childhood, I have been interested in space and what lies beyond. I love astro-physics and mathematics,” says Saurav as he prepares to appear in this year’s crucial all India Joint Entrance Examination.

For Saurav, who struggled and persevered, there can be nothing but the best wishes of Garo Hills as he prepares to take the next step and onto a career that will surely make him reach for the sky.

As Norman Vincent Peale, author of The Power of Positive Thinking, once said, “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”