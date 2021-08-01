Field equipment gifted to forest personnel of Dolamara Range of Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI, August 1: Aaranyak provided torch lights and field shoes to about 31 frontline forest staffs of Dolamara Forest Range of Karbi Anglong District of Assam Department, who are engaged adjacent to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The premier biodiversity conservation and research organisation, Aaranyak organised a field equipment handing over ceremony in association with CRMH School and in collaboration with Dolamara Range of Karbi Anglong Forest Department.

The field equipment distributed were sponsored by Kirloskar Ebara Pump Limited (KEPL). Dr. M. Firoz Ahmed, Head of Tiger Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak welcoming the invited dignitaries mentioned about the purpose of the brief event.

Addressing the meeting, Peopled Kro, ACF in charge of the Dolamara Range of Karbi Anglong stressed that though fewer in numbers, the staff of Karbi Anglong forest department will be further encouraged to secure the animals and habitats particularly those marooned by the monsoon flood. He thanked Aaranyak for supporting the staff with the basic equipment required for patrolling.

Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Chief Executive Officer of Aaranyak attending the programme highlighted the importance of Karbi Anglong areas for successful conservation of Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong forest areas for which a unified effort is required.

Dr Talukdar mentioned that Aaranyak would continue its efforts to work closely with forest officials of Kaziranga NP and Karbi Anglong Forest Department to compliment the efforts to secure this key conservation landscape.

P Sivakumar, Field director of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve expressed his gratitude to Aaranyak for the support to the staff of Karbi Anglong forests and mentioned about various support Kaziranga Tiger Reserve Authorities provided to Dolamara Range for protection of animals. He highlighted the importance of the staffs of the area to ensure protection of not only wild animals but also to check felling of valuable trees that may lead to loss of habitats.

The meeting was also attended by Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division within Kaziranga NP and Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, range officer of Kohora Range. Swapan Kumar Nath, conservation journalist of Kaziranga area was also present.

Arif Hussain, Sarlongjon Teron, Sourav Gupta, Ajay Angu and Rowel Engti of Aaranyak coordinated the program with the support of the forest staff.