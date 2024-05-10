Friday, May 10, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Raashii Khanna talks about working on ‘Aranmanai 4’: ‘It was the easiest set to be on’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 10: Actress Raashii Khanna is over the moon with the response her latest release ‘Aranmanai 4’ has received.

Talking about her experience working on the film, she described it as the easiest set to be on.

Raashii said: “I have worked in ‘Aranmanai 3’, so when offered ‘Aranmanai 4’, I signed on without a script or narration. I had faith in our director, Sundar C. He is a master of the horror-comedy genre, and I just dived in with that trust.”

“When a filmmaker is so clear about what he wants, it becomes very easy for the actors. We just had to follow his vision. It was the easiest set to be on.”

Talking about the response, she said it has been overwhelming.

“After the first press screening, several media members messaged me that it’s a blockbuster and it would revive the Tamil film industry from the dry spell. I am so glad that the audience gave it so much love, and apparently, the theaters are going housefull every day!”

The actress added: “I also got a lot of love for the ‘Achacho’ song. I have never done a song like that before, but I think I should now.”

In ‘Aranmanai 4’, Raashii essays the role of Dr Maya. She is set to star in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ alongside Vikrant Massey. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 2. (IANS)

Previous article
Tamannaah’s ‘toxic trait’: ‘Telling people I’m down for anything, when in reality I mean not after 8 pm’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IIT-G develops high-performance materials for supercapacitors

Guwahati, May 10: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) have developed novel materials and methodology that significantly...
Technology

Cyber frauds: DoT directs telecom providers to block 28,200 mobiles, reverify 20 lakh connections

Shillong, May 10: In an effort to protect citizens from digital threats, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on...
Business

Govt ropes in Mahindra & Mahindra for big push to Drone Didi scheme

Shillong, May 10: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahindra &...
INTERNATIONAL

Hamas attacks Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza

Shillong, May 10: Hamas again mounted an attack on the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IIT-G develops high-performance materials for supercapacitors

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 10: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati...

Cyber frauds: DoT directs telecom providers to block 28,200 mobiles, reverify 20 lakh connections

Technology 0
Shillong, May 10: In an effort to protect citizens...

Govt ropes in Mahindra & Mahindra for big push to Drone Didi scheme

Business 0
Shillong, May 10: The Ministry of Skill Development and...
Load more

Popular news

IIT-G develops high-performance materials for supercapacitors

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 10: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati...

Cyber frauds: DoT directs telecom providers to block 28,200 mobiles, reverify 20 lakh connections

Technology 0
Shillong, May 10: In an effort to protect citizens...

Govt ropes in Mahindra & Mahindra for big push to Drone Didi scheme

Business 0
Shillong, May 10: The Ministry of Skill Development and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img