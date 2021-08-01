Former MLA of Sohra passes away

SHILLONG, August 1: Former MLA of Sohra, P.W. Khongjee passed away on Sunday at Nazareth Hospital at the age of 62.

The MLA is survived by his wife and eight children. The funeral was held at his native place in Laitmawsing village, Sohra on Sunday evening.

Khongjee had first won as the MDC from Sohra in 2003 as a UDP candidate. He later joined the Congress Party after winning the election. He was the Deputy Chairman of the KHADC between February, 25 2004 to August 8 2005.

Later, he was elected as MLA from Sohra in 2008 on a Congress ticket by defeating former Chief Minister, late FA Khonglam. He unsuccessfully contested during the 2013 election on a Congress ticket and again in the 2018 election on a BJP ticket.

He continued to serving as a private medical practitioner till his last days at his clinic at Umsning.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has extended his sincere condolences to the family and friends of late Khongjee on his passing.

“May God comfort the family with His peace and grant eternal rest unto him,” Sangma stated in his tweet.

Power Minsiter, James K Sangma in his tweet has also stated that he is saddened to hear of the demise of the former MLA of Sohra.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to his family and all his loved ones. May God give them strength and comfort them in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Sangma stated.

KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne has also condoled the sudden demise of the former Sohra MLA.

In his condolence letter to the family members, Chyne said that the demise of late Khongjee is a huge loss to the people of Sohra.

‘I pray that may his soul rest in eternal peace and may God give strength and comfort to this family especially his wife and children,” Chyne who is also the local MDC from Sohra stated.