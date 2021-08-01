‘Meghalaya’s turn to wipe out Congress’

SHILLONG, July 31: Pointing out the Congress’s depleting popularity, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh on Saturday said it is now the turn of Meghalaya to stamp out the grand old party from the state.

“They are taking U-turns every time and are opposing everything. The Congress is doing all negative and destructive politics. It is being wiped out from most states and now, it is Meghalaya’s turn,” Singh said after attending the 19 South Shillong booth-level meeting at Assam Club in Laban.

Claiming that nobody has any faith in the Congress’s leadership and its leaders have failed, Singh said the BJP will grow at the expense of the Congress and win most of the seats, currently held by the latter, in the 2023 elections.

“A party cannot survive in a state if its leaders are not good,” Singh said while claiming that the Congress does not have any ideology and that, it opposes everything done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As a matter of fact, the Congress has ruled Meghalaya for most part.

Singh refused to comment on the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state and passed the buck to the state leaders and Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma.

“I can only say the state leaders and the CM will say something about it,” he said.

BJP leader and newly-inducted Cabinet Minister, Sanbor Shullai had on Friday said Meghalaya can get the ILP in five minutes, if the BJP is voted to power in the state in 2023. “I am here to oversee the organisational activities of the party as well as to see how the vaccination drive and the free ration scheme announced by the Modi government is being undertaken,” Singh said on the purpose of his visit.