Assam withdraws FIR against Mizoram MP to de-escalate border tension

GUWAHATI, August 2: In a goodwill move to further de-escalate tension along the inter-state boundary, the Assam government has decided to withdraw the FIR registered against Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, K. Vanlalvena in connection with a “provocative statement” made by him on the July 26 border clash.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he has noted statements of Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga expressing his desire to settle the inter-state border dispute amicably.

“To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed Assam Police to withdraw the FIR against K Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram. However, cases against other accused officers (of Mizoram government) will be pursued,” Sarma said.

“Assam always wants to keep the spirit of Northeast alive. We are also committed to ensure peace along our borders,” the chief minister said.

An Assam Police team had rushed to New Delhi last week and served a notice to Vanlalvena, asking him to appear at Dholai Police station against the FIR in connection with a provocative statement made by the MP on the July 26 inter-state border firing before the media outside Parliament.

“They (Assam Police) are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all,” the Rajya Sabha MP had said before the media.

The lives of six policemen and a civilian were lost as a result of the firing while over 60 people, including the Cachar SP, were reported to have been injured.

“Reference to the Dholai police station case of Cachar district against Mizoram Police and other unknown persons, action against K. Vanlalvena, MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram, has been abated. This has been done at the instruction of the chief minister in the interest of de-escalation of the tension along the border special DGP (Assam Police), G.P. Singh informed on Monday.

“However, criminal proceedings against erring police personnel of Mizoram Police and other miscreants shall continue,” the special DGP said.

It may be noted that the chief ministers of both states agreed on Sunday to defuse tension along the border and settle the border dispute amicably through talks.

Mizoram has also decided not to investigate Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a case related to the clashes.

An FIR was filed at Vairengte police station (Kolasib district of Mizoram) against Sarma and six Assam officials under various charges related to the July 26 border clash.