MPYC seeks PM’s intervention on NE’s border row with Assam

TURA, July 2: The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) along with youth congresses of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura on Monday sought Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate and effective intervention into the frequent border disputes being experienced by other North Eastern States with Assam.

“In light of the recent unfortunate clashes between the Assam police and the Mizoram police in the fringe territories of Mizoram, and the recent incidents at the Meghalaya – Assam and Nagaland – Assam borders, and bearing in mind the long-standing border disputes the states of Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have with Assam, we urge the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to settle and resolve the boundary disputes on a high priority basis,” the joint statement issued by the MPYC with other youth congresses said.

The historical and cultural sensitivities of the North Eastern communities cannot be lost sight of and must have a meaningful bearing on the settlement process. We sincerely believe that interim measures will no longer serve any purpose and as this contiguous issue is one of the major factor in dislocating peace and harmony in the region which can be exploited by the enemies of the nation/vested interest to create discord and hatred amongst communities with dangerous ramifications on the very interests of national integration, the statement added.

It suggested a thorough and exhaustive re-examination of the North Eastern Regions (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 involving all the stakeholders in the best interest and hoped for Modi’s immediate and effective intervention keeping in mind the importance of protecting the diverse cultural, traditional and historical interests of the people of the NE states.