Lahiri signs off at T-42, Schauffele takes gold

TOKYO, Aug 1: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri ended his second Olympic campaign at Tied 42nd after carding a one-over 72 in the fourth and final round here on Sunday.

Lahiri, who began the week with a superb 67 and was inside Top-10, slid down the ladder thereafter with rounds of 72-68-72 over the next three days for a total of 5-under 283. He had finished at 57th spot in 2016 Rio Olympics.

The other Indian in fray, Udayan Mane, who got into the field later as a result of some withdrawals, also shot one-over 72 in the final round after earlier rounds of 76-69-70. He was 3-over for the week and ended 56th.

Xander Schauffele became the first American to win the gold, while Slovakian Rory Sabbatini won the silver with a record-breaking 10-under 61. CT Pan won the bronze in a seven-man play-off. (PTI)