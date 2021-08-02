Satish out-punched in quarters

TOKYO, Aug 1: A badly bruised Satish Kumar (+91kg) put up a gutsy performance against reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov but it was not enough to upstage the rampaging Uzbek as the Indian boxer made a quarterfinal exit from the Olympic Games here on Sunday.

Taking the ring with multiple stitches on his forehead and chin after sustaining cuts in the pre-quarters, Satish lost 0-5 but the scoreline was not reflective of his brave performance.

Satish, a two-time Asian Games bronze-winner and multiple-time national champion, had scripted history by just qualifying for the Games as he was the first super heavyweight from India to achieve the feat.

The 32-year-old Army man stood his ground in the biggest bout of his career, occasionally managed to land a shot with his right hand but Jalolov dominated the proceedings all through, relying on his imposing demeanour and excellent counter-attacking game to sail through.

What stood out about the Commonwealth Games silver-winner was his resolve to fight it out.

The former kabaddi player from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr did not hesitate to launch attacks despite the risk of his cuts opening up.

Satish’s forehead cut did open up eventually during the third round but he fought through even with that.

Jalolov, a 27-year-old footballer-turned-boxer, also acknowledged his rival’s bravery at the end of the bout by nodding in appreciation towards him after securing his maiden Olympic Games medal. (PTI)