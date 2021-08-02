Olympics: India beat Australia 1-0, storm into women’s hockey semifinals

TOKYO, August 2: The Indian women’s hockey team made history on Monday as it stormed into the semifinals of the Olympic Games hockey tournament for the first time.

India defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals for their maiden entry into the medal rounds of the Olympic Games hockey tournament.

This is India’s biggest win in women’s hockey as the team is playing in the Olympics only for the third time and had struggled to the knockout rounds, finishing fourth in Pool A.

IANS