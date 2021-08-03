Certain Indian team will win bronze, says Sreejesh’s wife

KOCHI, August 3 : Even though India’s dream of winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games men’s hockey competition after a gap of 41 years was crushed as it went down 2-5 to world champions Belgium in the semi-finals on Tuesday, Aneesha, wife of Indian goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, is certain it will clinch the bronze medal.

Belgium will play the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Germany. India will take on the team that loses for the bronze.

“We all wanted India to win the semi-finals, but unfortunately it has not happened. Sreejesh had lots of hope… but now that we have one more chance to win a medal and I am sure we will win the bronze,” said Aneesha, an ayurveda practioner by profession.

Sreejesh, 33, had a tough time in Tuesday’s match as after guarding the goal quite well for most of the match, things went haywire towards the end and Aneesha’s expression showed her disappointment, as she expected India to win.

Sreejesh, a former captain of the national side and a Padma Shri recipient, is presently employed as Chief Sports Organiser with the Kerala Education Department. He presently plays for the Uttar Pradesh Wizards in the Hockey India League.