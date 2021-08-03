Church abandons abandoned women?

Editor,

This is a reflection on Albert Thyrniang’s article, “Stan Swamy’s death—time to look within” ( ST July 13, 2021) and his observation, “the image from the mirror is the silence of the Church on social, political and economic issues affecting the less privileged.”

In this context I would like to question or rather examine the role of the church in our state relating to one major problem confronting our society today and that is the increasing number of abandoned women with children and with no child support system, especially for those living below the poverty line; an offshoot of unregistered marriages.

In conversation with several Pastors who were assigned to administer churches in the rural areas of the state particularly in the Khasi and Jaintia hills, they admit not only about the prevalence of teenage pregnancies among under-aged girls, but also many cases of abandonment of their live- in relationships with no financial support from their partners and leaving these women with children that are open to exploitation. To add to this problem, many households in the villages have large families with about eight or more children and when faced with abandonment and poverty, this vicious cycle continues.

When asked if the church is proactive in trying to address this problem, they expressed their limitations and helplessness.

The Supreme Court in 2005 and the Meghalaya Government too had expressed the need to have a law on Compulsory Registration of Marriages to protect the interest of such women with children. This resulted in the passage of the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act in 2012. But sadly this very important legislation which had been unanimously passed is not given the priority it deserves for its’ implementation by both the authorities concerned and the Church.

But when it is “time to look within”, is it not the moral duty of the Church with its reach and influence right down to the village level through their educational and religious institutions to create an awareness , for both members of their faith and those outside, about the drawbacks and illegality of teenage marriages and also the importance of registering all marriages? A proactive Church will go a long way in reversing this present trend which will have a positive impact on the progress of our society and our state in the long run.

To conclude, a friend of mine from the Sikh community who had observed the Maitshaphrang Movement’s campaign for the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, once told me that this law is not really necessary in the Sikh community because their culture/ tradition and their religion makes it mandatory that all marriages in their community should be registered . Perhaps we have a lesson or two to learn from this progressive community.

Yours etc.,

Michael N. Syiem,

Via email

BJP leader’s arrogance

Editor,

The recent comments of the BJP National Gen Secretary, Mr Arun Singh, during his visit to Shillong, smacks of downright arrogance coupled with complete ignorance of the situation prevailing here. The electorate of Meghalaya does not need any goading from people who are hell bent on destroying the ‘very idea of India’.

Mr Arun Singh needs to keep his tongue in check for 2024 is less than three years away and the manner in which how poorly India is being governed, the BJP is not going to get 303 again. In fact the people of India may wish the party ,‘Ciao’ for in the last seven years Indians have indeed become poorer and all our dreams of a ‘5 trillion dollar economy’ have gone up in smoke and yes , frankly there’s nothing to write home about about its seven year rule. Absolutely nothing!

Yours etc.,

Tyrone D’Brass

Tura.

NEP 2020 needs traction

Editor,

It has been a year since the Government of India launched the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It is hoped that the NEP 2020 would reshape the future of education. It is bound to make radical changes in education and bring about progress of the country. The NEP is expected to make substantial changes in the higher education sector. Transformative ideas in higher education include promotion of world-class education, multidisciplinary and liberal education, expansion of higher education system and creating the environment for research.

The NEP lays emphasis on the service of outstanding faculty for promoting high quality teaching and research, high quality governance and enlightened leadership, academic freedom and institutional autonomy. Additionally, public funding, performance-based incentives, internationalisation are also focus areas. Ever since the NEP was launched in July 2020 efforts have been made to create awareness about the policy. As the stakeholders are diverse with different views and interests, the implementation of the NEP is faced with several challenges. Several factors affecting its implementation have been identified. There must be a collective and unified approach towards its implementation. A comprehensive design must be developed for its implementation. Monitoring and leadership at different levels such as political, education ministry, regulatory bodies,subject based councils, state higher education councils, state higher education departments, Association of Indian Universities and so on are required for its implementation.

The NEP envisions to build the foundations of a new India based on a knowledge society.Different aspects of it is interlinked with institution building and nation building. However, to become a reality its implementation is the most important requirement. The entire higher education system must put in efforts to build trust, promote transparency, ensure participation and consultation. This will enable effective and successful implementation of the NEP. Let’s hope that with the implementation of the NEP the deficiencies of the present Indian education system could be corrected to a great extent.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS,

Kollam