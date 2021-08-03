Fit North East organises Covid vaccination camp in Guwahati locality

GUWAHATI, August 3: “I was really afraid to come for vaccination. But as everyone was suggesting me to get vaccinated, I have decided to come”, said Rimpi Boro, a 19-year-old girl while she was waiting in the queue to be inoculated for Covid-19 at a vaccination camp at K K Handique Nagar, Narakasur Pahar of Kahilipara area in the city.

The three-day-long camp, which begins from today, has been organized by the city based health and wellness news portal Fit North East, according to a Press communique.

The Camp is being organized in collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam.

The camp has received enthusiastic response mainly from young girls. There is Pranati Das, a 25-year-old girl who came for vaccination seemed very much aware of the importance of vaccination to check Covid. “I was actually planning to get vaccinated. But since no such camp was organized in our area, I was waiting. Now that I got the chance nearby my home, I also carried my old mother today for vaccination”, she said.

Talking about the vaccination camp, Mr Sijo Jacob, founder of Fit North East said, “This camp is being held following all the Covid Protocol. We are vaccinating all those who are 18 years and above with Covishield doses free of cost. There is proper registration as well as Covid test facilities for all the beneficiaries. Every day the vaccination process begins at 9.30 am and it continues till 200 people are vaccinated”.

The three-day long vaccination camp has been scheduled for August 2, 3 and 5, 2021 and is being held at the Bihu Field and the primary school at in hilly area of Narakasur Pahar.

Dr Bidyawati Das, Senior Obstetrician Gynaecologist who is looking after conduction of the camp said that the response of the neighbouring people is very high and positive today. Dr Das further said, “There is no other way out but to get vaccinated if we want to protect ourselves from the imminent third wave of the pandemic. If people are vaccinated they will get protection, and even if they get infected by Covid it would not be a serious condition needing hospitalization.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Chandan Kumar Saikia, General Secretary of KK Handique Nagar Unnayan Committee said, “There are about 15,000 people in our area but till now only about 3000 have been vaccinated at least by one dose. Fit North East has taken a very good step in this direction. We are all ready to support them to make the camp a successful one”.