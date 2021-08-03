JNV Williamnagar achieves 100% pass in CBSE results

TURA, Aug 3: Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya (JNV) Williamnagar, the only CBSE school in East Garo Hills and one of the only two in the entire Garo Hills has done the region proud by achieving cent percent pass percentage in the recently declared CBSE Class 12 results.

According to a release issued by JNV Principal, K K Mishra, while Thanori B Marak (90.2%), Sweety Hajong (88.4%) and Nitesh Kumar (86.0%) secured the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions in the Science stream, Pronali T Sangma (93.2%), Eudia M Sangma (92.0%) and Chisaweara R Marak (89.4%) were the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders respectively in Humanity.

The results of this years CBSE examinations were declared on July 30.