Shooters end Games without medal

TOKYO, Aug 2: Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for the finals of the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

Tomar finished 21st in the qualification while Rajput was placed in 32nd position at the Asaka Shooting Range as the Indian shooting team returned without a medal for the second straight time at the Olympics. Only the top 8 athletes qualify for the final.

China’s Zhang Changhong broke the world record to win the last shooting gold of the Tokyo Olympics.

With 466 points, the 21-year-old Olympic debutant Zhang set a new world and Olympic record to beat Russian shooter Sergey Kamenskiy, who bagged the silver with 464.2 points.

The result is 0.7 points better than the 465.3-point world record set by his fellow countryman Yang Haoran in 2018. Milenko Sebic of Serbia took the bronze.

Tomar shot a total of 1167 with 63 inner 10s in the qualification over the stages of kneeling, prone and standing, while Rajput, appearing in his third Olympics, aggregated 1157 with 55 inner 10s. The cut was made at 1176.

With this, Indian shooters failed to win a medal for a second successive Olympics. (Agencies)